THE PINEAPPLE THIEF Streaming New Song "Uncovering Your Tracks"

The Pineapple Thief are streaming an edit of the song "Uncovering Your Tracks", featured on the band's new studio album, Dissolution, released back in August. Listen below.

Dissolution features cover art artwork from iconic design agency Stylorouge, who have produced artwork for the likes of Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Blur and the British film Trainspotting.

Dissolution tracklisting:

"Not Naming Any Names"

"Try As I Might"

"Threatening War"

"Uncovering Your Tracks"

"All That You've Got"

"Far Below"

"Pillar of Salt"

"White Mist"

"Shed A Light"

"Uncovering Your Tracks" (edit):

"Try As I Might" video:

"Far Below":