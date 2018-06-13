THE PINEAPPLE THIEF To Release Dissolution Album In August; "Far Below" Track Streaming
June 13, 2018, 28 minutes ago
The Pineapple Thief have revealed the first single “Far Below” from their forthcoming new studio album Dissolution. The follow-up to 2015's Your Wilderness is the band's second album to feature King Crimson and Porcupine Tree virtuoso drummer Gavin Harrison.
Vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Bruce Soord explains the song's evolution: “'Far Below’ began life as a bit of a jam session between myself and Gavin. Gavin had this distinctive 6/8 rhythm going and it didn't take long for me to find the melodies. And so, a song was born. Is it my favourite track from the album? Impossible to judge as the album covers so much ground. But it does showcase what the four of us want The Pineapple Thief to be about and I for one can't wait to play this one live.”
Listen to the track below.
Bruce Soord reveals more about the themes within Dissolution: “Broadly speaking the title reflects the disintegration of relationships and the undoing of our social fabric. We're living in a time when supposedly we are more connected than ever before, but, I personally am at my happiest when I unplug that connection.”
Soord elaborates on the writing and recording process: “We've once again been joined by Gavin Harrison. It's been a real collaborative journey between the 4 of us writing and recording this record, with the songs taking on a life of their own. When everyone pulls in the same direction, amazing things can happen. The Pineapple Thief is a different proposition with Gavin. This time he was with me from the inception of 'Dissolution' and together we took the songs into territory I wouldn't have found on my own. We found ourselves pushing each other so much further, both technically and artistically. There were times in the depths of the writing and recording process, which took 6 months, that I felt so exhilarated but at the same time exhausted and overwhelmed, that I couldn't imagine us ever finishing the record. Every day we found ourselves finding that extra something we didn't know we had. None of us would let anyone or anything get in the way of what we felt the album should become. I look back on the process with immense pride.”
Gavin Harrison states: “It's been fantastic to collaborate with these guys again - especially as this time I've been involved from the ground up. It's been a most inspiring effort and I think it will prove to be the best yet.”
Dissolution was recorded across the UK at the band member's various studios, Bruce explains, “The drums were recorded and mixed by Gavin at his studio, Bourne Place in London. He has the best sounding live room I have heard and gets an incredible drum mix. Gavin would send me a stereo drum mix that he would constantly tweak as the songs progressed. Jon records his bass at his studio north of Leicester. Steve records his keyboards at his mastering studio in Exeter and I record and mix the rest here in my studio (Soord Studios) in Yeovil, Somerset. It may seem odd that we were able to create something as 'a band' when we are so far apart. But we talked almost daily. Technology means ideas can be shared instantly. We were effectively jamming a lot of the time. Just a bit further apart.”
Dissolution features cover art artwork from iconic design agency Stylorouge, who have produced artwork for the likes of Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Blur and the British film Trainspotting.
Dissolution will be released in the following formats, all available for pre-order here:
- CD
- Black LP - pressed to audiophile 180g vinyl
- Limited Edition Crystal Clear LP edition - pressed to audiophile 180g vinyl
- Blu-ray - features a 16-page booklet, the album plus bonus music in a 24/96 DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound mix and 24/96 hi-res stereo audio
- Deluxe 4 disc edition - features 52 pages containing exclusive additional artwork, the original album on CD plus a second CD of bonus music, and is topped off with a DVD and Blu-ray featuring the album and bonus material in a 24/96 DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound mix and 24/96 hi-res stereo audio.
- All digital & streaming platforms
Dissolution tracklisting:
"Not Naming Any Names"
"Try As I Might"
"Threatening War"
"Uncovering Your Tracks"
"All That You've Got"
"Far Below"
"Pillar of Salt"
"White Mist"
"Shed A Light"
"Far Below":
The Pineapple Thief will be taking Dissolution on the road starting in September, with new dates added for March 2019. This tour includes their biggest show to date at London's prestigious O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
September
15 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
16 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine
17 - Bremen, Germany - Schlachthof
18 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum
19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
22 - Olomucany, Czech Republic - S-Club
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafè
25 - Wien, Austria - Szene
26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
28 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
October
4 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Liquid Rooms
5 - Sheffield, England - Leadmill
6 - London, England - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
February
22 - Roma, Italy - Largo Venue
23 - Milano, Italy - Santeria Social Club
March
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - venue tba
6 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
The Pineapple Thief are:
Bruce Soord - vocalist, guitarist, composer
Gavin Harrison - drums
Jon Sykes - bass
Steve Kitch - keyboards
(Photo - James Cumptsy)