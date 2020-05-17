THE POLICE Drummer STEWART COPELAND Reflects On His Friendship With NEIL PEART - " I Just Wish He Was Here"

Speaking with Rolling Stone, drummer Stewart Copeland (Oysterhead, The Police) discussed the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the music industry, his latest projects, and reflected on friendship with late Rush drummer Neil Peart. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: You were close to Neil Peart. I imagine you’re still in a state of shock over his death.

Copeland: "Yes. It took longer to hit me than his family and so on. He was a really good friend and a unique character. And a big part of my enjoyment of life was going down to the Bubba Cave and shooting the shit about cars, or him coming over here with Danny Carey and others to have it up at the Sacred Grove. I am very sad to miss those times.

When he first passed, I was pleased for him, because (his illness) was a two-to-three-year process. At one point during it, he said, 'Look, I’m a year past my sell-by date. I’m still here.' And then another year went by. So when he passed, my first thought was, he had an incredible life. What a great way to go out. He saw his train coming and he got a first-class seat. That’s him. Then comes me, thinking, 'Wait a minute. He’s not there anymore. I can’t call him up anymore.' I started to just miss him. I just wish he was back. Like, 'That was really cool, Neil! Wow! You really aced it there, buddy! OK, you can come back now.' And that’s the part that sticks with me. I just wish he was here."

Q: Can you tell me about the last time you saw him?

Copeland: "It was at his birthday party, (four) months before he passed. He still had his dignity. You could tell he was appreciating to still be here, but you could see it was beginning to take its toll. It went from not great to really bad very quickly. It was a gradual, gradual impairment. Socially, he was still Neil. He was still the Doctor, still the Professor. Still Neptune on high! But he said, 'I’m not getting on my motorcycles again and I’m not getting on a drum set anytime again.' And those were disappointments to him, but he was still glad to be here."

A Neil Peart commemorative task force has been struck by the city to look at ideas for honouring the Rush drummer and former St. Catharines resident, reports Welland Tribune.

City council approved the task force's terms of reference recently and appointed Mayor Walter Sendzik and Port Dalhousie Couns. Bruce Williamson and Carlos Garcia to its membership. Their job, along with other members, will be to review options for a memorial celebrating the life and musical career of Peart, along with its location and how it will be funded and maintained.

Peart, a member of the Order Of Canada and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, grew up in St. Catharines and worked at Lakeside Park's former midway. He died on January 7.

The idea for a statue or other memorial to honour Peart in Lakeside Park has been community driven. More than 25,000 people signed an online petition to have Peart honoured with a plaque or statue in the Port Dalhousie park. The public will be able to submit concepts at a meeting later this year after the rest of the task force members are appointed.

