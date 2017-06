Swedish metallers, The Poodles, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2015. Video of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Before I Die”

“Metal Will Stand Tall”

“House Of Cards”

“Cuts Like A Knife”

“Shut Up!”

“Everything”

“Like No Tomorrow”

“Seven Seas”

“Night Of Passion”