THE PRETTY RECKLESS Cover SOUNDGARDEN's "Loud Love"; Audio

In the new clip below from SiriusXM, The Pretty Reckless perform a cover of Soundgarden's "Loud Love", originally featured on the 1089 album Louder Than Love.

During a recent episode of Grammy.com's Press Play series, The Pretty Reckless performed an acoustic rendition of "House On A Hill" from their 2014 sophomore album, Going To Hell. Frontwoman Taylor Momsen describes the heart-wrenching song (inspired by the Vietnam War) as a "cry for humanity."

The Pretty Reckless recorded an intimate and at-home acoustic performance of “Death By Rock And Roll”, which is available for streaming at all outlets. Get it here, and watch the video of the stripped down performance below.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is the fifth #1 single of The Pretty Reckless' career. The band also has the incredible and impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back #1 singles at the active rock format and the first female - fronted act to have five #1 singles on the US Billboard chart. Singer Taylor Momsen discussed these accomplishments and more in an exclusive feature at Forbes.