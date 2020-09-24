THE PRETTY RECKLESS Debut Acoustic Version Of "House On A Hill"

For the past decade, New York City band The Pretty Reckless have been putting out stadium-worthy rock anthems. Their sophomore album, 2014's Going To Hell, earned the group three No. 1 rock hits on Billboard, including "Heaven Knows".

During the latest episode of Grammy.com's Press Play series, the powerhouse act perform an acoustic rendition of "House On A Hill" from Going To Hell. Frontwoman Taylor Momsen describes the heart-wrenching song (inspired by the Vietnam War) as a "cry for humanity."

In other news, The Pretty Reckless recently recorded an intimate and at-home acoustic performance of “Death By Rock And Roll”, which is now available for streaming at all outlets. Get it here, and watch the video of the stripped down performance below.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is the fifth #1 single of The Pretty Reckless' career. The band also has the incredible and impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back #1 singles at the active rock format and the first female - fronted act to have five #1 singles on the US Billboard chart. Singer Taylor Momsen discussed these accomplishments and more in an exclusive feature at Forbes.