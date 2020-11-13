THE PRETTY RECKLESS Streaming New Single "25"

The Pretty Reckless will release their new album, Death By Rock And Roll, on February 12 via Fearless Records (US) and Century Media Records (rest of world). Pre-order the new album here.

The album, which follows 2010's Light Me Up, 2014's Going To Hell, and 2016's Who You Selling For, is titled after the first single, which rocketed to No. 1 on the rock charts in the US and held strong for several weeks. It marked the fifth No. 1 single of the band's career. The band also has the incredible and impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have five No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart.

The band has shared the brand new song "25". Listen here and below.

"'25' is an interesting song that came from a lot of different places," powerhouse singer Taylor Momsen says. "It was the first song we recorded for the record in early 2019. I had just turned 25 when we wrote it. In a way, it's an autobiography and hopefully shows that this album really ventures out into new territory with the music."

Tracklisting:

"Death By Rock And Roll"

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

"And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello)

"25"

"My Bones"

"Got So High"

"Broomsticks"

"Witches Burn"

"Standing At The Wall"

"Turning Gold"

"Rock And Roll Heaven"

"Harley Darling"

"25":