THE PRETTY RECKLESS To Perform On Conan Tonight At 11 PM

The Pretty Reckless are schedule to appear tonight on Conan. Watch the show on TBS at 11 PM/10 PM, CT.

The Pretty Reckless recently unveiled a video for "Oh My God", the single from their third full-length album Who You Selling For.

The Pretty Reckless and The Dillinger Escape Plan will support Soundgarden on select dates of their upcoming US headline tour. Find The Pretty Reckless’ live itinerary at this location.