THE PRICE Featuring MARCO BARUSSO - Debut Album, A Second Chance To Rise, Due In August

The Price stems from the need to summarize the musical past of Marco Barusso. This is in all respects a solo project. The synthesis of his journey as a musician and songwriter with Heavy Metal Kids (2002 - 2010) and Cayne (2006 - 2014), added to his experience as a producer, arranger, session musician and sound engineer for artists like Lacuna Coil, Him, Thirty Seconds To Mars, and a long list of Italian mainstream artists.

For the realization of the first album of The Price, entitled A Second Chance To Rise, Marco Barusso was able to cooperate with a great number of different artists, with whom he had the pleasure of collaborating in the past. Some of them are also the members for the live lineup, such as Guido Carli (drums), Axel Capurro (voices and guitars), and Claudio Sannoner (bass). Others are renowned artists from the international and Italian music scene.

A Second Chance To Rise will see a worldwide release on August 16th, and contains the following 12 tracks:

"Tears Roll Down"

"MG Of Stone"

"My Escape"

"Enemy"

"Take Back Our Life"

"Free From Yesterday"

"Lilith"

"Stormy Weather"

"On The Edge Of Madness"

"E.C.P."

"Under My Skin"

"Strange World"

The album will be accompanied by a series of film-like video clips close to the noir genre, focusing on the macro-issue of pathological human relationships and often morbid and degenerative implications. One of the objectives for these videos is to become a feature-length film (like Four Rooms by Tarantino or the Black Mirror series) once they are all done. So far, four videos and singles from this series have been released.

"On The Edge Of Madness":

"Tears Roll Down":

"Stormy Weather":

"My Escape":

In live news, The Price will join Soen and Wheel on an extensive European tour in August and September, confirmed dates are as listed:

August

27 - PPC - Graz, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

31 - Mixtape 5 - Sofia, Bulgaria

September

3 - Volkswagen Arena - Istanbul, Turkey

4 - Principal Club - Thessaloniki, Greece

5 - Gagarin 205 - Athens, Greece

7 - Trainstation Subart - Kranj, Slovenia

8 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

9 - Legend Club - Milano, Italy

11 - Klub Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

12 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

13 - Scheune - Dresden, Germany

14 - Rider's Café - Lübeck, Germany

15 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

17 - Olympia - Tampere, Finland

18 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland

20 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden