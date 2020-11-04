THE QUIREBOYS' A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary UK Tour Rescheduled For 2021 & 2022

The Quireboys have rescheduled the remaining tour dates for January and February 2021 of their A Bit Of What You Fancy UK Tour to October - November 2021 and January 2022. All tickets remain valid. The tour will celebrate the re-release of A Bit Of What You Fancy - celebrating its 30th Anniversary. Tickets are on sale here.

Australian beer drinking rock n roll warriors, Massive, who are no strangers to the UK music scene, are returning as tour support for the Quireboys. The band are on the road promoting their third studio album Rebuild Destroy, out now through Off Yer Rocka Recordings.

To mark the 30th Anniversary of A Bit Of What You Fancy, the Quireboys are currently rerecording their iconic debut album with their current Gypsy Rock & Roll sound.

The album is available on CD in mid-December 2020 and on vinyl in January 2021 both on limited edition runs. The CD includes bonus live tracks. Order the album here.



“A Bit of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys,” says the band’s frontman Spike. “It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn’t do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day Gypsy Rock & Roll Sound. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary.”

30th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting:

"7 O'Clock"

"Man On The Loose"

"Whippin' Boy"

"Sex Party"

"Sweet Mary Ann"

"I Don't Love You Anymore"

"Hey You"

"Misled"

"Long Time Comin'"

"Roses & Rings"

"There She Goes Again"

"Take Me Home"

"Man On The Loose" Live (CD bonus track)

"Mayfair" Live (CD bonus track)

(Photo - © Tom Gold)