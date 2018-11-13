THE RAVEN AGE Premier "Betrayal Of The Mind" Music Video

UK-based melodic metal band The Raven Age, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris's son George Harris, have released a video for their new single, "Betrayal Of The Mind", shot and edited by Dark Fable Media.

Says the band: "‘Betrayal Of The Mind’ was written as a result of mental health affecting all of us as individuals in some way, some worse than others, but it's become even more apparent in the last eighteen months or so just how many people are suffering in silence.

"So, to help raise awareness of mental health and to support the ongoing battle that many of us secretly face every day, money generated from the first month of ‘Betrayal Of The Mind’ sales will all be donated to the Blurt Foundation - an amazing charity that works tirelessly to make a difference to anyone affected by depression. You can also donate separately here.

"Make sure to share the video to keep up awareness of mental health and help those who are suffering. Thank you for all your support and enjoy the song!"