THE RAVEN AGE Premier "The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships" Music Video

The Raven Age have released a video for "The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships", a track from the band's Conspiracy album. The song showcases the softer side of the English melodic metal band - highlighting the vocal quality of Matt James.

“We shot this video whilst on tour in the United States, in the desert just outside Las Vegas,” shares guitarist George Harris on the new video, which was filmed during the Legacy Of the Beast Tour with Iron Maiden earlier this year. “We thought it would help paint the picture of the story of Helen of Troy which is what the song’s written about.“

The Raven Age, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris's son George Harris, released their sophomore album, Conspiracy, in March 2019. Named after a collective of ravens, Conspiracy is a cryptic soundtrack to the immersive fantasy world that the combined minds of bandmates Matt James (vocals), George Harris (guitar), Tony Maue (guitar), Matt Cox (bass) and Jai Patel (drums) have created. A world that delves into history’s myths and legends, with the stories re-told through their music and imagery. Clues left within their artwork and lyrics connect everything together to be part of a bigger story, pointing to what may later come to pass for The Raven Age.

Conspiracy is an inventive, mature and thrilling body of work that’s full of twists and tangents that carry the excitement from start to finish.

Conspiracy tracklisting:

"Bloom Of The Poison Seed"

"Betrayal Of The Mind"

"Fleur De Lis"

"The Day The World Stood Still"

"Stigmata"

"Surrogate"

"Seventh Heaven"

"Forgotten World"

"The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships"

"Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier"

"Scimitar"

"Grave Of The Fireflies"

"Seventh Heaven" lyric video:

"The Day The World Stood Still" video:

"Fleur De Lis" lyric video:

"Betrayal Of The Mind" video:

The Raven Age have announced that to finish off what has been an incredible year so far they will be putting on a special one-off headline show in London for their UK fans. On Friday, December 13th they will bring Noctem Mortis - Night Of Death - to The Dome in Tufnell Park, and fans can expect a theatrical, black death-inspired show where they’ll be able to experience The Raven Age at their ambitious best. Expect drama, mystery, suspense and surprises!

George Harris comments: "2019 has been a whirlwind of a year for us. The fan reaction from 'Conspiracy' has been above and beyond what we'd hoped for and it's well and truly given new members MJ and Tony a warm welcome to The Raven Age family. To have that followed by an unforgettable headline tour around UK and Europe, everything feels like it's been turned up a notch.

“We can't wait to show you all what we have in the pipeline for our final show of 2019. What better way to round off a brilliant year for TRA than a headline gig in London....on Friday 13th?"

For a full list of upcoming tour dates and tickets visit this location.