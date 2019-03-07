THE RAVEN AGE To Stream Conspiracy Album At 4 PM (EST) Today

UK-based melodic metal band The Raven Age, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris's son George Harris, will release their sophomore album, Conspiracy, tomorrow (Friday, March 8th). The band will be streaming the album at 4 PM, EST today. Head to the band's here channel to listen.

Pre-order the album in various formats and bundles here, and watch a video for the new single, "The Day The World Stood Still", below.

Named after a collective of ravens, Conspiracy is a cryptic soundtrack to the immersive fantasy world that the combined minds of bandmates Matt James (vocals), George Harris (guitar), Tony Maue (guitar), Matt Cox (bass) and Jai Patel (drums) have created. A world that delves into history’s myths and legends, with the stories re-told through their music and imagery. Clues left within their artwork and lyrics connect everything together to be part of a bigger story, pointing to what may later come to pass for The Raven Age.

Conspiracy is an inventive, mature and thrilling body of work that’s full of twists and tangents that carry the excitement from start to finish.

Conspiracy tracklisting:

"Bloom Of The Poison Seed"

"Betrayal Of The Mind"

"Fleur De Lis"

"The Day The World Stood Still"

"Stigmata"

"Surrogate"

"Seventh Heaven"

"Forgotten World"

"The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships"

"Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier"

"Scimitar"

"Grave Of The Fireflies"

"The Day The World Stood Still" video:

"Fleur De Lis" lyric video:

"Betrayal Of The Mind" video:

Having already built a solid live presence after touring the globe with the likes of Tremonti, Killswitch Engage, Shinedown, Mastodon to name a few and appearing at a number of festivals including Waken Open Air, Bloodstock and Download, they will be supporting this release with their biggest headline run to date across the UK and Europe throughout March and April with support from Defences.

They will then continue the year as support to Iron Maiden on their North and South American leg of the Legacy Of The Beast tour from July to October.