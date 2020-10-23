THE RISE ABOVE Feat. DEEN CASTRONOVO, JAY DEMARCUS And JASON SCHEFF Come Together With Their First Live Show To Benefit The ACM Lifting Lives COVID Relief Fund

From Rock & Roll to the Broken Roads, the Journey that led them to become, The Rise Above. Made up of Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts, Deen Castronovo (ex-Journey) and Jason Scheff (lead vocalist and bass player for Chicago), joined by Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton.

On October 28 the band will perform at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN. All proceeds benefit The ACM Lifting Lives COVID Relief Fund. Tickets here.

With a setlist including:

"Any Way You Want It" - Journey

"Stay The Night" - Chicago

"These Days" - Rascal Flatts

"Separate Ways" - Journey

"25 Or 6 To 4" - Chicago

"Broken Road" - Rascal Flatts

"Open Arms" - Journey

"Will You Still Love Me" - Chicago

"What Hurts The Most" - Rascal Flatts

"Life Is A Highway" - Rascal Flatts

"Don't Stop Believin'" – Journey

In the beginning of 2020 the band got together with the intent to form a supergroup with a purpose, to bring 80’s rock and classic music back to life. The group has spent the past nine months in the studio working on their debut album, set to release in 2021.