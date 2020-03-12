THE RODS Celebrate 40th Anniversary - "The Experiences We've Had Could Easily Fill A Book," Says Drummer CARL CANEDY

American old school classic heavy metal power trio, The Rods, are celebrating their 40th year anniversary.

Drummer Carl Canedy checked in with the following: "It's amazing to think that Rock and I started The Rods 40 years ago. The experiences we've had together could easily fill a book. To celebrate The Rods 40th Anniversary, we're focusing on the fans, the true “Wild Dogs”, who have rabidly supported us all these years. Our shows will contain fan requested "deep cuts", as well as songs from our latest album Brotherhood Of Metal, which continues to receive critical praise from the metal music media, radio and fans worldwide."

Guitarist / vocalist David "Rock" Feinstein adds: "Let me just say, it’s been a fantastic forty years. Ups and downs, good times and not such good times, but an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything. An education of worldly proportions. Getting to meet some amazing people, see some incredible places, experience different cultures, and to be able to perform in front of thousands of fans around the world, is something that will never be forgotten. Thank you, to all the loyal fans that kept us alive for all these years. It’s not the end. Every day is a new beginning."

The Rods are currently in rehearsals in preparation for their headlining show at the Legions of Metal Festival in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, May 15. More shows and some big news to be announced soon.