THE RODS Frontman DAVID "ROCK" FEINSTEIN Performs "Neon Knights" With RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram in Huntington, NY (Video)

The Dio Returns 2019 Tour, which features a hologram of late metal legend, Ronnie James Dio, touched down in Huntington, New York on June 9th. During the show, The Rods frontman David "Rock" Feinstein hit the stage for "Neon Knights". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Upcoming Dio Returns dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

15 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

21 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl