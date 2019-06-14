THE RODS Frontman DAVID "ROCK" FEINSTEIN Performs "Neon Knights" With RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram in Huntington, NY (Video)
June 14, 2019, an hour ago
The Dio Returns 2019 Tour, which features a hologram of late metal legend, Ronnie James Dio, touched down in Huntington, New York on June 9th. During the show, The Rods frontman David "Rock" Feinstein hit the stage for "Neon Knights". Check out the fan-filmed video below.
Upcoming Dio Returns dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
June
14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
15 - St. Paul, MN - Myth
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
21 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl