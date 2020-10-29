THE ROLLING STONES - Ontario Provincial Government Invests $150,000 To Support Canadian Premiere Of Unzipped Exhibition

In the fall of 2021, TheMuseum in Kitchener, Waterloo will become home to the Canadian premiere of an exhibition that offers a rare, immersive glimpse into the lives of the Rolling Stones and their nearly sixty-year journey. The Rolling Stones - Unzipped, delivered by DHL, opens on November 2, 2021 and runs through to January 30, 2022.

TheMuseum has announced that tickets for Unzipped will go on sale to the public on November 4, 2020 and start as low as $29.99 for adults, $24.99 for post-secondary students and $19.99 for children ages 14 and under — with best value days, family passes and group discounts also available. Tickets will be available for purchase online at unzippedkw.ca and in-person at TheMuseum. TheMuseum Members will be granted access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale on November 2, 2020 before they go on sale to the general public. More information on the benefits of TheMuseum membership can be found here.

With 10,000 square feet of one-of-a-kind artefacts, Unzipped will take visitors backstage into the lives of the world’s greatest rock band. The exclusive Canadian engagement of Unzipped will boast more than 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collection. Along with instruments and stage designs, the exhibition includes rare audio fragments, video footage, personal diaries, iconic costumes, posters, and album covers.

“This exhibition is world-class and will bring tens of thousands of people to our community, putting the Waterloo Region on a much larger cultural map,” said David Marskell, CEO of TheMuseum. “This community is so deserving of an immersive experience of this caliber and we’re looking forward to partnering and collaborating with local businesses to bring it to life — making our Region a cultural destination for many.

“I’m proud that our government is supporting TheMuseum with an investment of $150,000 through the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund program,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “Our investments through the OCAF program truly have spectacular cultural and economic benefits that boost our province’s financial bottom line, as well as strengthen our unique cultural identity. World-class experiences such as this, delivered safely, will be an important part of our economic and social recovery, attracting visitors and further showcasing Ontario as the world in one province.”

About The Exhibition:

The Rolling Stones - Unzipped features approximately 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collection, including:

● Original works on display from an array of artists as diverse as Andy Warhol, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Dior, Martin Scorsese.

● A replica of the Stones’ recording studio.

● An immersive realistic reconstruction of their Chelsea flat ‘Edith Grove.’

● Instruments and stage designs;

● Rare audio fragments;

● Video footage;

● Personal diaries;

● Iconic costumes;

● Posters and album covers.

● Mind-blowing three-dimensional experience of a Stones concert delivered in multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos Sound and facilitated by PMC (the Professional Motor Company).

The Rolling Stones - Unzipped, delivered by DHL, is the first international exhibition by and about the world-famous rock band. Following engagements in London, the United States, Australia and Asia, the show toured Europe in revamped form in 2020. The exhibition features hundreds of original Stones artifacts and memorabilia, offering the most comprehensive and immersive insight into the band’s nearly sixty-year journey.

TheMuseum in Kitchener, Waterloo is a new kind of experiential museum – one of maverick ideas and unexpected intersections. No dusty objects and no velvet ropes. They are a premier cultural destination dedicated to presenting fresh, inspired content from around the globe in unique and immersive ways designed to showcase art and technology at play.