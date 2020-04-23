THE ROLLING STONES Release First New Music In Eight Years; "Living In A Ghost Town" Music Video Streaming

The Rolling Stones release new music for the first time in eight years today with their new single, "Living In A Ghost Town". Get/listen to the single here, and watch a music video below.

The track was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, created and recorded in Los Angeles, London and in isolation.

Mick Jagger: ‘‘So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is - It’s called ‘Living in Ghost Town’ - I hope you like it.”

Keith Richards: “So, let's cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it , 'Living in a Ghost Town'. Stay safe!”

Charlie Watts: “I enjoyed working on this track. I think it captures a mood and I hope people who listen to it will agree.”

Ronnie Wood: “Thanks so much for all your messages these past few weeks, it means so much to us that you enjoy the music. So we have a brand new track for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting melody, it’s called Living in A Ghost Town.”