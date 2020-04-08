THE ROLLING STONES - Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones Documentary To Be Released On DVD This June; Trailer Video Streaming

MVD Entertainment Group has set June 12 as the DVD release date for Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones. You can pre-order the title here, and watch a trailer below.

Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones is the documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Danny Garcia (The Rise And Fall Of The Clash, Looking For Johnny, Sad Vacation, STIV). Exploring the rise of Brian Jones and The Rolling Stones as well as the untimely death of Jones, Garcia paints an interesting and revealing picture of doomed pop star.

Bonus materials:

- Behind the Scenes

- Deleted Scenes

- Scott Jones Files

- Trailer