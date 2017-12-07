THE SEA WITHIN - Prog Rock Supergroup Featuring Members Of TRANSATLANTIC, PAIN OF SALVATION, THE FLOWER KINGS And More To Release Debut Album

The Sea Within - a new progressive rock super-group formed by Roine Stolt (Transatlantic, The Flower Kings), Daniel Gildenlöw (Pain of Salvation), Jonas Reingold (The Flower Kings, Karmakanic, The Tangent), Tom Brislin (Yes Symphonic, Camel) & Marco Minnemann (Steven Wilson, The Aristocrats, UK, Joe Satriani) - have announced they will release their as-yet-untitled debut album in spring 2018 via InsideOutMusic.

Roine Stolt comments on how the band came together: "I think it all started as a suggestion from the record company - putting together a new band, starting fresh, seeing if collective writing could spawn a unique style. We also wanted to make sure that the band was a unit that could deliver as well onstage, as on album. Call it a supergroup if you want - I think we can handle that."

The band recently entered Livingston Studios in London to begin recording the basic tracks, and found an instant chemistry in the way they worked together. "Going into the studio in London was taking a great risk as we had not been in the same room together beforehand." Roine continues: "We had just sent demos around and didn't really know if we could make great music together, but we managed to track almost 2 hours of new music, a mix of collective ideas from the whole band. We also had a lot of great 'off-time', sharing laughs and stories in local pubs - that part is important."

The band are putting the finishing touches on their debut album, and of the music's direction Roine says: "There are elements of prog, but also pop, art-rock and many cinematic elements. I suppose the music comes from within our collective memories of all that we love as far as sounds, visions and poetry. We hope that discovering this band will be a journey for the open-minded prog fan - something as fresh and uncertain and unfolding as it is for us."

The band have also announced their first confirmed live date, taking to the stage at Night of the Prog Festival 2018 at Loreley, Germany on the weekend of 13-15th July 2018 alongside Camel, Big Big Train, Riverside & more. Tickets are available here.

Drawing on their collective experience from across the rock and prog spectrum, The Sea Within sees them coming together to craft new music that sees them all leaving their respective comfort zones and challenging themselves.

(Photo - Will Ireland)