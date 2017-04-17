THE SILENT RAGE, DESERT NEAR THE END, FALSE CODA And DEFISION Announce Special 4-Way Split Release

The Silent Rage (pictured above), Desert Near The End, False Coda, and Defision are offering a special release to the attendants of their upcoming show on April 22nd at Modu Club in Athens, Greece.

The 4-way split, When Chaos Reigned, features two songs from each band, and will be given away for free to the very first 50 attendants of the show.

The cover art of this 4-way split was created by Felipe Machado Franco of Final Frontier, who has worked in the past with bands like Blind Guardian, Rage, Iron Savior and others. The layout was made by The Silent Rage guitarist, Nikos Siglidis.

When Chaos Reigned tracklisting:

Desert Near The End - “Point Of No Return” (*)

Desert Near The End - “Theater Of War” (*)

False Coda – “Monolith” (**)

False Coda - “Secrets And Sins” (**)

The Silent Rage - “Between Harmony And Sorrow” (***)

The Silent Rage - “The Deadliest Scourge” (***)

Defision - “World In Chains” (****)

Defision - “War Never Changes... Medal Of Honor” (****)

(*) taken from Theater Of War album, Metal Scrap Records, 2016

(**) taken from Secrets And Sins album, Steel Gallery Records, 2016

(***) taken from The Deadliest Scourge album, Alone Records, 2016

(****) taken from A Thousand Bullets EP, 2016

A Facebook event page for the show can be found here. Tickets can be purchased through Viva.gr or at the box office on the day of the show.