THE SKULL Complete Work On New Album The Endless Road Turns Dark

The Skull, featuring vocalist Eric Wagner and bassist Ron Holzner, formerly of metal legends Trouble, has completed work on their sophomore album. Titled, The Endless Road Turns Dark, the LP was recorded in Chicago's Decade Music Studios with engineer Sanford Parker (Yob, Tombs) and builds on the foundation laid by The Skull's debut album, For Those Which Are Asleep, a recording that landed at or near the top of a host of 2014 year-end best of lists. A fall release date is projected for the new LP.

To celebrate the completion of the new album, The Skull, which also features longtime Cathedral drummer Brian Dixon, guitarist Lothar Keller (Sacred Dawn), and guitarist Rob Wrong (Witch Mountain) has announced a spring U.S. headlining tour that will launch on April 18th in Rochester, NY. The 16 city jaunt will run through May 5th in Lombard, IL.

Dates:

April

18 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

19 – Worcester, MA – Ralph’s Rock Diner

20 – Jewett City, CT – Altone’s

21 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club

22 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

23 – Harrisonburg, VA – Golden Pony

24 – Raleigh, NC – Pour House Music Hall

25 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

26 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

27 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

28 – San Antonio, TX – The Limelight

30 – Dallas, TX – Reno’s Chop Shop

May

1 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

3 – Newport, KY – Southgate House Revival

4 – Detroit, MI – Harpos

5 – Lombard, IL – Brauerhouse Live