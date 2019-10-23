THE SPIRIT Announce New Album Cosmic Terror

Two and a half years after the release of their debut Sounds From The Vortex, black/death metal masters The Spirit return with a sophomore album that will carry the title Cosmic Terror.

As far-reaching as the literary, philosophical and psychological meanings behind this title may be, for the German combo from Saarbrücken, it opens up a world of its own. They do not want to explain anything. They do not want to analyze their lyrics, characterized by misanthropy and social criticism. The band pursues only one simple goal: to let their icy sound of harsh yet slightly melodic extreme metal speak for itself.

After a busy year of 2018, packed with release shows at the German Party.San and Summer Breeze festivals as well as an extensive European tour with Hypocrisy and Kataklysm, bandleader and songwriter M.T. entered Woodshed Studios in the spring of 2019, to record this sophomore release with producer V. Santura (Triptykon, Dark Fortress). Previously, the drums have been tracked at the Iguana Studio in Baden-Württemberg.

The result are seven raging anthems, consisting of genuine guitar work, the suffocating emptiness of the cosmos and extensive instrumental passages - which even attracted nearby snakes to the studio's terrace during the recording! And M.T.’s lifelong passion for prog rock can also not be denied at certain moments of the record.

Finalized with a unique cover artwork by French ”Metastazis”-artist Valnoir, Cosmic Terror tears the listener into a musical catharsis and will be released through AOP Records on February 7, 2020.

The album will be available as CD, vinyl LP and digitally and the pre-order starts very soon, so stay tuned for the first single to be unleashed on November 7.

Tracklisting:

“Serpent As Time Reveals”

“Strive For Salvation”

“Repugnant Human Scum”

“The Path Of Solitude”

“Pillars Of Doom”

“The Wide Emptiness”

“Cosmic Terror”

(Photo by: Anne C. Swallow)