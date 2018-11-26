THE SWEET And Others Confirmed For Glam-A-Rama, Ultimate Jam Night's Celebration Of 70s Glam Rock

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running free weekly show presents a unique concert event called Glam-A-Rama, this coming Tuesday, November 27th, at The Whisky A Go Go. The show is free to anyone 21 and over.

Designed to recall the height of 1970’s glam rock period and will feature songs, bands, and artists with an entwined connection to the period.

Featured performers include The Sweet. Led by Steve Priest, the band created worldwide hits such as “Ballroom Blitz”, “Fox On The Run” and “Love Is Like Oxygen” that became anthems of the era. Also participating will be Don Bolles from 70’s era band The Germs, who will act as the evening’s DJ spinning songs between live music segments.

The night will feature artists from numerous bands including modern glam-influenced artist Beck Black of the Linda Perry-produced band JYNX; premiere tribute artists RG Stewart who portrays Rod Stewart, Julian Shah-Tayler who portrays David Bowie, and Kenny Metcalf who portrays Elton John.

With a goal of literally re-creating a 70’s era theme club, the night will be presented as a total concert experience giving the audience the feeling that they’ve stepped completely back-in-time.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in glam era clothing and makeup, and various prizes will be awarded to those who do.

More info here.