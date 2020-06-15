THE SWEET Bassist STEVE PRIEST's Memorial Service To Be Livestreamed Today

A memorial service for Steve Priest, founding member and bassist of glam rock band The Sweet (also known as Sweet), will be live-streamed today (Monday, June 15) via The Sweet Facebook page.

A message states: "Friends and Fans - We are planning to live stream the memorial service for Steve Priest this Monday, June 15th here on our Facebook page. Please "tune in" at approximately 3:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time. Start time is an estimate and, of course, all is subject to the whims of weather, Wi-Fi and technology but we will do our level best. We hope you can join us to celebrate Steve's life and legacy."

Steve Priest passed away on June 4 at 72 years of age. Andy Scott, original guitarist for The Sweet, posted the following message on social media:

"Then there was one!

"I am in pieces right now. Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact and though his health was failing I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family. x

"He was the best bass player I ever played with. The noise we made as a band was so powerful. From that moment in the summer of 1970 when set off on our Musical Odyssey the world opened up and the rollercoaster ride started! He eventually followed his heart and moved to the USA. First New York then LA.

"Rest in Peace brother. All my love." - Andy



The Sweet tasted their first success in the UK charts, with hits like "Block Buster!" (1973), "Hell Raiser" (1973), "The Ballroom Blitz" (1973) and "Teenage Rampage" (1974). In the US, the band scored top ten hits with "Little Willy", "The Ballroom Blitz", "Fox On The Run" and "Love Is Like Oxygen".