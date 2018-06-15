THE SWORD Frontman JOHN CRONISE, Ex-QUEENSRŸCHE Vocalist GEOFF TATE Guest On Iron City Rocks Podcast

Episode #380 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast features John Cronise of The Sword. The band is currently on the road promoting their latest studio album, Used Future. John talks about promoting a band in the YouTube era, writing material, his views on the label "Stoner Rock" and much more.

Vocalist Geoff Tate, who is currently touring celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Queensrÿche’s Operation: Mindcrime, also makes an appearance. He discusses his current band, his thoughts on some of his favorite albums from his extensive catalogue, traveling and much, much more.

Check out the podcast here.

In celebration of the release of their sixth studio album, Used Future, The Sword recently premiered the video for the album's title cut. The video, created by acclaimed Austin-based video game producers Rooster Teeth, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

Prelude

"Deadly Nightshade"

"Twilight Sunrise"

"The Wild Sky"

"Intermezzo"

"Sea Of Green"

"Nocturne"

"Don't Get Too Comfortable"

"Used Future"

"Come And Gone"

"Book Of Thoth"

"Brown Mountain"

Reprise

"Used Future" video:

"Twilight Sunrise" lyric video:

"Deadly Nightshade":

In addition, the band today announce the dates for leg three of the Used Future tour which starts on June 7th in Albuquerque, NM. Support on all dates of leg three will be provided by Atomic Bitchwax.

The complete tour dates (legs 1, 2, and 3) are listed here. VIP packages for all shows can be purchased here

Leg 3 dates:

June

15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

17 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

23 - Washington, DC - Rock n' Roll Hotel

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

29 - Hot Springs, AR - Maxine's