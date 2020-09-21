THE SWORD Guitarist KYLE SHUTT Guests On New Couch Riffs Podcast; Audio

The Sword guitarist Kyle Shutt guests on the latest episode of the Couch Riffs podcast. Listen below.

Host Mike Squires comments: "This episode features Kyle Shutt, the mighty guitarist of Texan crushers The Sword. Kyle is a down to earth guy who humbly bounces back and forth from the biggest stages on earth to a working family guy life in Austin, TX. He's currently focused on funding a writing project called, Written In Stoned, at Kickstarter and please go visit that link here. The project sounds super fun and amazing. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did. Thanks so much for listening and for your continued support."

The Sword recently released wrapped up their 3-song mini-series - Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session. Watch three clips below: