THE SWORD Launch Conquest Of Quarantine Lockdown Sessions With T-REX Classic "Children Of The Revolution" (Video)

Austin, Texas heavy riff masters, The Sword, have released footage from their first live performance together since the band went on hiatus in 2018. The first track, taken from their virtual, lockdown jam session shows the band putting their own awesome, riff-heavy spin on the classic T-Rex classic, "Children Of The Revolution", which can be seen below.

The Sword's triumphant live return from hiatus was scheduled to be with Primus this summer as part of their mammoth A Tribute To Kings US trek. But the pandemic had other plans. Not wishing to deprive fans of the live performances they've been waiting so long to see, The Sword got creative and so was birthed the Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session.

Explains bassist Bryan Richie, “It was a lot of fun getting together with Kyle and Jimmy to record these tracks, and thanks to the miracles of modern technology we were able to lay down a wicked session with JD all the way from North Carolina. Crank this from the comforts of your couch, Conquest of Quarantine brought to you with minimal overdubs and maximum rocking.”

Today's release of “Children Of The Revolution” will be followed by two further clips, each released a week apart.