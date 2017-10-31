The Talk’s SARA GILBERT Performs As OZZY OSBOURNE; Ozzy Makes Surprise Appearance

October 31, 2017, 3 minutes ago

CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, air their annual Rocktober Lip Sync War episode today (Tuesday, October 31st). The episode started at 2 PM with co-host Sara Gilbert taking the stage as Ozzy Osbourne for a performance of his classic, “Crazy Train”. At the end of her performance, Gilbert was surprised when Ozzy himself joined her on stage.

Up next was Ozzy’s wife and The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, performing as Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins.

Stay tuned for video of Sara Gilbert’s Ozzy performance, coming soon.

