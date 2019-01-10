THE THREE TREMORS Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN Announce First -Ever US Tour

It’s not every day that metalheads get the opportunity to witness three of metal’s finest vocalists on the same concert stage - Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer).

But soon, US fans will get their chance, when The Three Tremors launch their first-ever US tour in support of their self-titled debut - kicking off on February 14th at El Corazon in Seattle, and wrapping up on March 11th at The Crafthouse Stage & Grill in Pittsburgh).

Tickets for the shows and album bundles can be purchased via these links:

- thethreetremors.com

- pledgemusic.com

Sean - “After the European tour we did in September, it became clear that our live show was somehow even better than I ever imagined it could be. That is saying a lot because when I first conceptualized putting this band together 5 years ago I thought back then it was going to be amazing. So even after the first practice we had, me and the band members looked at each other with that ‘Holy shit!’ look in our eyes after every song, because it was so sick and unique with the 3 of us just ripping it all together on these powerful, original heavy metal songs we made. Then, when we did the 17 shows in Europe and really locked it in. We experienced the feedback from the audience during and after the shows that confirmed what we were all thinking and feeling there up on stage. There were the super skeptical people that came in first for a curiosity kind of thing that came up to us after the show and told us, almost apologetically, that they were completely blown away and sold after seeing it. And there were the guys with 20 year old worn out battle vests with a million patches on it that would quietly walk up to me after the show, and calmly say in a heavy German accent or something, ‘I have seen over one thousand heavy metal shows in my life and this was one of the best.’ So after months of metalheads in America shouting from the rooftops for us to do dates in the US, I am stoked to finally announce our first US tour dates.”

Harry - “Do not miss the upcoming US tour dates - we will be bringing our A game for sure! The Three Tremors will put the power and perfection of pure heavy metal on full display. So get your tickets ahead of time, and let's make it an old-school heavy metal party in 2019!”

Ripper - “Playing our new album in its entirety like we do every night is a total blast. We are all having a great time together performing these songs live, and I know the American metal fans are going to dig them, too. We of course are also playing some stuff from our personal catalogs, and some highly requested metal classics, too. It is a long night of rockin so be sure not to miss it!”

Tour dates:

February

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

18 - Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

March

1 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

2 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII

3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

5 - Niagra Falls, NY - Evening Star Music Hall

7 - Racine, WI - Route 20

8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

10 - Louisville, KY - Tiger Room

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse Stage and Grill

The trio’s debut album will be released on January 18th, and will include twelve original songs total (over 60 minutes of music), and will feature all three singers on every track. A blend of songs that cover all the different heavy metal styles, the album features some of the most incredible metal vocal performances ever put to tape. Also included is cover art by Marc Sasso (who has previously worked with the likes of Dio, Halford, Cage, and Adrenaline Mob), while the CD will feature a 16-track digi-book, packed with incredible visuals and artwork.

The The Three Tremors tracklisting:

"Invaders From The Sky"

"Bullets For The Damned"

"When The Last Scream Fades"

"Wrath Of Asgard"

"The Cause"

"King Of The Monsters"

"The Pit Shows No Mercy"

"Sonic Suicide"

"Fly Or Die"

"Lust Of The Blade"

"Speed To Burn"

"The Three Tremors" (Bonus Track)

Album release promo video:

"When The Last Scream Fades" lyric video:

“Invaders From The Sky” lyric video: