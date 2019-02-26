THE THREE TREMORS Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN Premier "Bullets For The Damned'" Music Video

The Three Tremors - Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer) - recently released their debut album via Steel Cartel Records.

The band have now released an Owe Lingvall-directed video for the track "Bullets For The Damned", which can be seen below.

"Defending the world with heavy metal is no easy task. It takes a huge amount of firepower and the ability to bang your head and shoot straight at the same time! So join us on a speed metal fun run through a post apocalyptic battlefield!"

The trio’s debut album includes twelve original songs total (over 60 minutes of music), and features all three singers on every track. A blend of songs that cover all the different heavy metal styles, the album features some of the most incredible metal vocal performances ever put to tape. Also included is cover art by Marc Sasso (who has previously worked with the likes of Dio, Halford, Cage, and Adrenaline Mob), while the CD features a 16-track digi-book, packed with incredible visuals and artwork.

The The Three Tremors tracklisting:

"Invaders From The Sky"

"Bullets For The Damned"

"When The Last Scream Fades"

"Wrath Of Asgard"

"The Cause"

"King Of The Monsters"

"The Pit Shows No Mercy"

"Sonic Suicide"

"Fly Or Die"

"Lust Of The Blade"

"Speed To Burn"

"The Three Tremors" (Bonus Track)

"Wrath Of Asgard" video:

"When The Last Scream Fades" lyric video:

“Invaders From The Sky” lyric video:

The Three Tremors launched their first-ever US tour in support of their self-titled debut on February 14th at El Corazon in Seattle. It wraps up up on March 11th at The Crafthouse Stage & Grill in Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the shows and album bundles can be purchased via these links:

- thethreetremors.com

- pledgemusic.com

Tour dates:

March

1 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

2 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII

3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

5 - Niagra Falls, NY - Evening Star Music Hall

7 - Racine, WI - Route 20

8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

10 - Louisville, KY - Tiger Room

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse Stage and Grill