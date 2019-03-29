THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES Mix Sax And Psychedelia In "White Noise"; Music Video

The Underground Thieves, a music collective led by guitarist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, has released its new single, “White Noise”. Blending hypnotic vocal harmonies, psychedelic rock and blues moods, and - for the first time in Thieves history - saxophone, “White Noise” is the band’s seventh release to date.

Produced by Perri, “White Noise” features new Underground Thieves additions: Anthony Montesano and Michael Montesano (Pepper’s Ghost) on lead vocals and Julie Sussman on saxophone. The track includes Justin DiFebbo (K-Floor) on Hammond organ and piano, as well as the group’s core rhythm section, bassist Brian Weaver (Silvertide) and drummer John Bach (Mount Holly).

Detailing the inception of the single, Perri said, “White Noise” is a result of the group’s ambitions to challenge itself to hone new and entrancing sounds. We approached ‘White Noise’ with a desire to grow as a band - to get out of our comfort zone and write free of any restraints. We made sure the recording encapsulated everything we love about music.”

The Underground Thieves also released the accompanying “White Noise” music video today, which can be seen below.

Filmmaker and longtime Thieves collaborator Austin M. Bauman shot the Joshua Tree set video, which Perri wrote, directed, and edited. Graphic designer and former Silvertide bandmate Mark Melchiorre, Jr. added custom special effects to complement the song’s psychedelic nature.

“The desert has played such an influential role in our band’s sound and aesthetic, so it made sense to choose that as the video’s setting,” said Perri. “It was important for us to raise the bar visually, too, creating something that allows our fans to tune in and space out - to go somewhere else for six or seven minutes.”

“White Noise” - along with The Underground Thieves’ six preceding singles - is available on iTunes, Spotify and other major music networks. It was mixed and mastered by Marc DiSisto, whose credits include U2, Pink Floyd, Sheryl Crow, Joe Cocker and Don Henley, among other classic rock and pop icons. DiSisto also engineered Silvertide’s “Show & Tell” album, on which Perri was lead guitarist and co-songwriter.

Five singles, dubbed “chapters,” have yet to be released in The Underground Thieves’ 12-part story, a plan detailed by Perri last year. The band will release these anticipated chapters in real-time, upon completion of each song. Following the release of its twelfth chapter, the band will compile all chapters into a full-length album to be distributed both physically and electronically.

(Photo - Austin M Bauman)