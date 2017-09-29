THE UNGUIDED Release Official Live Video For “King Of Clubs”

The Unguided have released a live video for “King Of Clubs”, taken from the bonus DVD available with the limited digipak edition of their new album, And The Battle Royale, out worldwide on November 10th via Napalm Records. Watch the video and find more details below.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Death's Sting”

“The Heartbleed Bug”

“Legendary”

“Dark Metamorphosis”

“A Link To The Past”

“Anchor Stone (Of The World)”

“Manipulate Fear”

“Force Of Nature”

“King's Fall”

“Nighttaker” (Bonus Track)

“Daybreaker” (Bonus Track)

“Legendary” lyric video:

The Unguided have decided to deliver a full live DVD with the limited digipak version on top of this new release. The DVD captures Roland Johansson's farewell show in Falkenberg (Sweden) with a unique 6-man strong setting of the band.

And The Battle Royale will be available as digital album download, as well as 6-page digipak including the already mentioned bonus DVD.

The track listing of the DVD reads as follows:

“Becoming Death” (Intro)

“Enraged”

“King Of Clubs”

“Blodbad”

“Heartseeker”

“Green Eyed Demon” (Feat. Christoffer Andersson)

“Unguided Entity”

“Betrayer Of The Code” (Feat. John Bengtsson)

“Operation: E.A.E.”

“Eye Of The Thylacine”

“Inherit The Earth”

“The Worst Day” (Revisited)

“Nighttaker”

“Phoenix Down”

“Hate (And Other Triumphs)”

“King Of Clubs”: