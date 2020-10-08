THE UNGUIDED Release Official Lyric Video For "Stand Alone Complex"

Swedish melodic death metal formation, The Unguided, will release their new album, Father Shadow, on October 9 via Napalm Records.

Their third single, “Stand Alone Complex”, re-opens the heavy doors to the band's universe of brutal growls and clean and catchy choruses, attacking the listener’s eardrum at breakneck speeds and sticking in their mind forever. Their third offering showcases another facet of their characteristic symbiosis of melodic death metal mixed with remarkable electronic influences and conspicuous metalcore elements.

Along with a fantasy-inspired audio visual, kicking drums and poignant melodies prepare the world for tomorrow's album release - ready to pull everyone into the depths of The Unguided’s enigmatic sound.

Richard Sjunnesson on the new single “Stand Alone Complex”: "“Stand Alone Complex” is a classic The Unguided song in terms of structure and vibe. And drives the narrative of Seth and Gaia deeper into their coming realization and burden. It was a bit of an underdog song during the pre-production phase but once everything was in place it got new air under its wings and lifted neatly. The intro, with its captivating synth and heavy riffs, is crushing on its own and that last double chorus always gives me the feels.”

With their new full-length, these Nordic heavyweights prove that they can’t be pigeonholed. Eleven quick-tempered, high-voltage pieces indicate that The Unguided have liberated themselves from the shadows of the past but are still aware of their manifold roots. The intoxicating mixture of clean hooklines and classifying screams lead up to a unique symbiosis of pure harshness.

Pre-order Father Shadow here.

With Father Shadow, The Unguided - comprised of the brothers and founders from Sonic Syndicate - break down the barriers between melodic death metal, metalcore and fitting electronic sounds. Clean hooklines explode in classifying screams, leading up to a unique symbiosis of pure harshness. With brutal shouts, an unmistakably catchy chorus and a huge chunk of honest words, "Crown Prince Syndrome" unveils the burden of an innate identity. The perfect symbiosis of Richard Sjunnesson’s forceful vocal pitch and Jonathan Thorpenberg’s clean vocals convinces to the fullest extent. Tracks like the banger “Never Yield” and “War Of Oceans” pierce straight into your eardrums. Let yourself be drawn into the deep, dark underbelly of “Stand Alone Complex”, capturing your mind with ruthlessly harsh drums. “Gaia”, featuring Erik Engstrand, marks a new chapter in the era of The Unguided: harder, faster but always on point. With heavy handed cover versions of their own classic Sonic Syndicate tracks “Jailbreak”, “Denied” and “Jack Of Diamonds”, the four piece also thrives in reminiscence - and reveals a new musical entity. Follow The Unguided into the deep shadows of the past and the abyss of the future.

The Unguided on the new album: “We started to work on the follow up to And the Battle Royale by the end of 2018 after the tour was done. I think that particular album was a lot about figuring out the band’s new identity and writing together after boarding a new member and undeniably it was well received. Father Shadow is all about taking that experience, refining the process and push it to the next level. We have grown together solidly as a band and I think it shows a lot on this album. The songwriters in the band all comes from different schools and write a bit differently musically, on this album everyone got equal airtime just to pump the diversity without losing the feel of the band. Lyrically it pushes the story and concept forward and finally ties up some ends that have been loose since Fragile Immortality (2014), something I think the hardcore fans will appreciate. It was also fun to go back and revisit those old Sonic Syndicate tracks for the bonus material and I think we managed to do our own thing to honor the songs with a mint 2020 production. Utterly we created the songs and album we’d love to listen to ourselves and we succeeded with that and hope you’ll like it as much as we do!”



Father Shadow will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

Tracklisting:

"Childhood’s End"

"Never Yield"

"War Of Oceans"

"Breach"

"Where Love Comes To Die"

"Crown Prince Syndrome"

"Fate’s Hand"

"Stand Alone Complex"

"Lance Of Longinus"

"Seth"

"Gaia" feat. Erik Engstrand

"Jailbreak" (Bonus Track / Sonic Syndicate Cover)

"Denied" (Bonus Track / Sonic Syndicate Cover)

"Jack Of Diamonds" (Bonus Track / Sonic Syndicate Cover)

“Never Yield” lyric video:

"Crown Prince Syndrome" video:

Lineup:

Richard Sjunnesson - Vocals

Jonathan Thorpenberg - Vocals / Guitars

Roger Sjunnesson - Guitars

Richard Schill - Drums

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)