THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Release Official LyricVideo For "You Got Me Wrong"

German-Italian melodic metal act The Unity have released the single and lyric video for the song "You Got Me Wrong", taken from their new album Rise. Watch the clip below.

Drummer Michael Ehre says: "The weeks since the release of our second albumm, Rise, were simply unbelievable: tons of overwhelming reviews, enthuastic fans and the entry into the Official German Albumcharts! Awesome! As if that weren´t enough, our European tour with Axel Rudi Pell starts in a few days, followed by the only confirmed headliner show in our hometown Nordenham. We say 'thank you' by presenting you today the third single from our new album, called 'You Got Me Wrong'. Have fun with it! See you on tour!"

Rise was released through SPV/Steamhammer on September 14th as limited Boxset (incl. CD, 2LP, flag, handsigned photocard, 6 track bonus CD, patch, sticker etc....see photo attached), CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream: https://TheUnity.lnk.to/Rise

The recording features 13 brand-new songs and was cut by drummer Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray) at the B Castle Studio. Rise was produced by the band themselves and, like its predecessor, mixed and mastered by Spanish sound engineer Miquel A. Riutort at the Psychosomatic Recording Studio.

Aside from Ehré, The Unity continue to consist of guitarists Henjo Richter (Gamma Ray) and Stef, vocalist Gianbattista Manenti, bassist Jogi Sweers and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.

“The new songs reflect the amazing energy and extremely enthusiastic responses at our shows, but also the very positive media reactions,” Michael Ehré sums up the material on Rise.

Soon after its release, Rise will also be presented to The Unity’s rapidly growing fan base as part of an extensive tour. From mid-October, The Unity will accompany Axel Rudi Pell and his band, and the date of the big release show at Ehré’s home town of Nordenham has already been announced (see tour dates below). So the second round of The Unity’s triumphal march is about to kick off.

Tracklisting:

"Revenge"

"Last Betrayal"

"You Got Me Wrong"

"The Storm"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Welcome Home"

"All That Is Real"

"No Hero"

"The Willow Tree"

"Above Everything"

"Children Of The Light"

"Better Day"

"L.I.F.E."

"No Hero" lyric video:

Tour dates are listed below.

October (with Axel Rudi Pell)

18 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

20 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

23 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Music Garden

24 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

30 - Langen (Frankfurt), Germany - Neue Stadthalle

31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

November (with Axel Rudi Pell)

2 - Emden, Germany - Live Music Center

3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

November

17 - Nordenham, Germany - Jahnhalle (CD release show)