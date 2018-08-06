The Us Festival: 1982 The Us Generation Featuring THE POLICE, TOM PETTY, FLEETWOOD MAC, SANTANA, THE CARS Coming To Blu-ray/DVD August 10th

The Us Generation: The Making Of the 1982 Us Festival is an in-depth look at one of the most influential music festivals of all time, coming to Blu-ray / DVD on August 10th. The Us Generation is from award winning filmmaker and rockumentarian Glenn Aveni, who is also the film's director. Co-Directed by Jay Cederholm and Produced by Bruce Gibb & Rich Schmig, the film blends rare concert footage and insightful interviews with both organizers and performers.

The film tells the story of the groundbreaking 1982 Us Festival--an epic three-day event featuring an eclectic and unprecedented lineup boasting some of the biggest names in music, performing live in front of over one million people at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA. The Us Festival was the brainchild of Apple visionary Steve Wozniak, who wanted to create something that was a true celebration of Americana, cultivating positive vibes and building a deep sense of community through the power of technology and music.





Highlights include performances by chart-topping superstars, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, alt-rock trio The Police, blues rock heroes Fleetwood Mac, guitar virtuoso Carlos Santana, retro-chic favorites The B-52s, and new wave icons The Cars; as well as archived appearances by Johnny & Joey Ramone, Carlos Santana, Sting, Ric Ocasek, Danny Elfman, and Fred Schneider; plus exclusive sit-downs with festival founder Steve Wozniak, Mick Fleetwood, Eddie Money, Marky Ramone, Kate Pierson, Stewart Copeland, and Mickey Hart, among others.

The film is produced by Icon Television Music, Inc., Plum Media, and in association with Us Festival original founders Unuson Corporation.