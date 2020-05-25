The Value Of Music And Social Connection To Improve The Human Psyche In The COVID-19 Era

“Music . . . can name the unnameable and communicate the unknowable.” - Leonard Bernstein

Are you a music lover? And, are you looking at ways to connect with new people who share your love of music? How do you connect with other people during the COVID-19 lockdown?

By way of answering these questions, let’s consider the following points.

What is the COVID-19 lockdown?

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19 is still sweeping through the world, resulting in more than 5.2 million infections and 347 031 fatalities. It was first seen in China during the last days of 2019. And, it swiftly spread from China to other regions of the world, resulting in the need for the World Health Organization to call it a global pandemic on 15 March 2020.

Consequently, over 50% of the world’s population is stuck at home under some form of stay-at-home or lockdown order.

Why?

Although scientists, researchers, and medical professionals know very little about this virus’s behavior, one of the proven ways of slowing down, controlling, and preventing COVID-19’s spread is by social distancing or social isolation. Hence, the need to shut down enormous parts of the global economy, close all non-essential businesses, and instruct people to stay at home.

The salient point with this virus is that it is extremely contagious, and it spreads by person-to-person infection. There is also vaccine and it will take a while before researchers and scientists develop a vaccine, especially as there are many virus strains. Therefore, people will have to maintain their social distancing habits for the foreseeable future.

The value of connecting through music to improve the human psyche

Kendra Cherry notes in her article titled, “How Listening to Music Can Have Psychological Benefits ,” that not only is music a source of contentment and pleasure, but there are other psychological benefits to listening to music.

She goes on to state that music can influence your emotions, thoughts, feelings and behaviors. Consequently, “the psychological effects of music can be powerful and wide-ranging.”

Music relaxes the mind, helps reduce stress levels, energizes the body, and boosts mental health and emotional well-being.

The value of social connections to improve the human state of mind

Humans are social creatures. And, the lockdown, especially for weeks and months at a time, can have a negative impact on your emotional and mental health.

Additionally, researchers at the University of Sydney showed that adults living in locations with a high number of COVID-19 cases “had higher levels of distress, as well as lower levels of physical and mental health and life satisfaction.”

Final thoughts

Thus, the question that begs is, how do you connect with fellow music lovers while social distancing or on lockdown?