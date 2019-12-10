THE VERY END Start Recording New Album

With twelve songs and a fresh lineup, The Very End are recording their fourth studio album. Behind the mixing desk is Cornelius Rambadt, with whom the band recorded their debut album.

It is the first studio recording with the current lineup. After two lineup changes, health problems and the separation from the label Steamhammer/SPV, the new album is the first new creation of The Very End after Turn Off The World from 2012.

"We had to fight hard for this album to come out. All the more we're looking forward to finally getting down to it," says René Bogdanski, founder of the band and guitarist. The release date will be announced soon.

The new songs will be recorded in collaboration with Cornelius Rambadt (Rambado Recordings), who already produced the penultimate Sodom and the last Darkness album, as well as the debut album for The Very End. Together with The Very End bassist Marc Beste, Rambadt is also a member of the band Onkel Tom.

There have been two lineup changes since the last album: In 2017 Jerome Reil, son of Kreator drummer Jürgen "Ventor" Reil, became a permanent member of the thrash metal band as the new drummer. Furthermore, The Very End got Exumer guitarist Marc Bräutigam on board this year. Both were involved in the songwriting process.

"On stage, we are already working great with our current line-up. We hope that we can also express our live energy in our recordings," says singer Björn Gooßes.

One thing is for sure already: If The Very End were able to turn off the world with their last album, they can now set it ablaze just as well!

Updates to follow.