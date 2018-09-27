THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Cover Blues Classic "Hey Hey"; Acoustic Video Streaming

In the new video below, The Vintage Caravan vocalist/guitarist Óskar Logi performs an acoustic cover of "Hey Hey", originally by American blues singer, songwriter and guitarist, Big Bill Broonzy.

The Vintage Caravan's fourth studio album, Gateways, is out now via Nuclear Blast, and can be ordered in various formats here.

Gateways tracklisting:

"Set Your Sights"

"The Way"

"Reflections"

"On The Run"

"All This Time"

"Hidden Streams"

"Reset"

"Nebula"

"Farewell"

"Tune Out"

Bonus Track (Digi and 2LP only)

"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Reset" video:

"Set Your Sights" visualizer:

"Reflections":