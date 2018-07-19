THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Release Official Video Trailer For Upcoming Gateways Album

Icelandic classic rock trio The Vintage Caravan have released a trailer for their upcoming fourth studio album Gateways, to be released on August 31st through Nuclear Blast. Watch the trailer below.

Gateways can be pre-ordered in various formats here. The album will be available in the following formats:

- Digi

- 2LP (black, white)

- Digital

The band commented on their upcoming record, "We are very proud to present our new album, Gateways! Recorded in the legendary Sundlaugin Studios in Iceland (owned by Sigur Rós). Produced by Ian Davenport. Overall we think this album feels more mature than the previous ones. We really pushed ourselves to make this album sound as great as possible. I won't name any names but some people have been heard saying this is the greatest thing since sliced bread. We can't wait for you all to hear it/taste it."

Gateways tracklisting:

"Set Your Sights"

"The Way"

"Reflections"

"On The Run"

"All This Time"

"Hidden Streams"

"Reset"

"Nebula"

"Farewell"

"Tune Out"

Bonus Track (Digi and 2LP only)

"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Trailer:

"Reflections":