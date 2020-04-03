THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records; #NapalmSofaSeries Acoustic Set On Facebook (Video)

Icelandic progressive rock three-piece, The Vintage Caravan, have officially signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.

Since their formation in 2006 and the release of their self-titled debut full length in 2009, their virtuose nostalgic sound trademark paired with astonishing modern elements precisely hit the mark. The youngbloods straight from Reykjavik are casting a spell on all fans of guitar driven, yet bewitching classic and blues rock influences. In a blueprint between 70’s inspired vintage prog and southern rock, their manifold sound-structure vibrates in a harmonizing synthesis with classic rock elements.

Known for their impetus and high-voltage live performances, e.g. as the opener for Opeth last year, The Vintage Caravan have announced their signing in the most charming manner: an intimate acoustic set on the Napalm Facebook channel as a part of the #NapalmSofaSeries. Let yourself be drawn into the boisterous, mystical wilderness of Iceland and re-watch the set below.

The Vintage Caravan on the signing: "We are very happy to announce that we have now signed with Napalm Records. They seem to get what we're going for and there's lots of enthusiasm on both sides for this new partnership. Looking forward to working with the great people there!"

Sebastian Muench, A&R, Napalm Records: "We are absolutely excited to work with The Vintage Caravan on the upcoming new album. I have been a fan of the band since its debut album and was lucky enough to have seen this brilliant Icelandic Rock Band perform live at Lake of Fire, Freak Valley Festival and Desertfest and was always simply blown away. Welcome to the Napalm family!"

The Vintage Caravan are:

Óskar Logi Ágústsson - lead vocals, electric guitar

Alexander Örn Númason - bass guitar, backing vocals

Stefán Ari Stefánsson - drums, percussion

(Photo - Sven Grosch)