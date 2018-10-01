THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Unveil "Reflections" Acoustic Video

Icelandic classic rock trio The Vintage Caravan released their fourth studio album Gateways back in August, and will be touring the EU and UK in support of their latest offering.



Vocalist and guitarist Óskar has recorded an acoustic version of their new track "Reflections" in celebration of their mammoth EU + UK tour, which can be viewed below:

States the band, "We are super excited about our return to Europe, it's great to see how well Gateways was received in the European press! We always have fun on the road, our fans are very supportive and nice. See you guys soon, let's party!"

A complete listing of EU / UK dates for The Vintage Caravan can be found at this location, and in the official tour poster:



