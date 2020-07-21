THE WAYMAKER Feat. NARNIA, SOLUTION 45 Members Cover STRYPER’s “Soldiers Under Command”

Melodic Passion Records has released the second single and video by The Waymaker - a new melodic metal trio from Finland and Sweden, consisting of long-time band mates Christian Liljegren (Narnia, Audiovision) and Jani Stefanovic (Solution 45, Zhakiah, Miseration) - both from Divinefire, and Jani’s wife - Katja Stefanovic (solo artist, ex-Random Eyes).

The band describes their music as melodic metal for the future, and today The Waymaker has released the second single and video “Soldiers Under Command” as a Tribute to Stryper from the forthcoming album with the same title.

“I‘m very happy and proud to do this song as this song started the journey doing metal with a divine message.” says Christian and continues: “Together with Jani, Katja and also my good old friend CJ Grimmark in Narnia we really captured to fire in this song and show the way how to develop melodic metal into the future. Christian concludes.

The self-titled album is due to be released in September and will have guest appearances by musicians like Narnia‘s CJ Grimmark (guitar) and Alfred Fridhagen (drums).

The Waymaker's album is produced and mixed by Jani Stefanovic, mastered by Multi Grammy, Gold & Platinum Award winning Thomas Plec Johansson at Panic Room Studios, Sweden (Soilwork, Nocturnal Rites, Gathering Of Kings, Divinefire, Narnia, Solution 45 and many more) and distributed by Sound Pollution.