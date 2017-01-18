THE WHITE SWAN Featuring KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER Confirm More Live Dates For Southern Ontario

Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander is now fronting a new band, The White Swan, which sees her singing and playing guitar. The band has updated their live schedule for 2017, new shows are listed below.

Mercedes recently spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai about The White Swan and the future of Kittie, who are currently on an indefinite hiatus.

"Honestly, I don't even know," Mercedes says of Kittie's future activities. "Everyone knows where I stand; I'm more than happy to write a new record and put it out, but it's up to the rest of the band as to whether they want to continue to do it. That's not something we've really even talked about. Kittie is on hold until they figure out what they want to do."

Mercedes also commented on The White Swan's live debut which put her on stage front and center, a position usually occupied by sister Morgan Lander when Kittie performs. Asked what Morgan thought of Mercedes singing and playing guitar rather than drums...

"Morgan came to the band's first show and she said 'That was really weird. It was like I was in an alternate universe...' laughs Mercedes. "It is fucking odd, though, which is cool. I knew it was going to be strange and it'll be that way for other people until they forget I play drums in that other band. Until everyone becomes comfortable with it they're going to be weirded out by it."

