August 28, 2018, 22 minutes ago

news the white swan heavy metal

THE WHITE SWAN Share “Inamorato” Single

Canadian doomy sludge rockers The White Swan are sharing their second single from their upcoming new EP, Touch Taste Destroy, due September 7th. Listen to “Inamorato” below.

The tracklisting is as follows:

"Touch Taste Destroy"
"Pelvic Sorcery"
"Inamorato"

Touch Taste Destroy will also be offered as a special limited-edition vinyl on gold variant via War Crime Recordings. Details here.

The White Swan will hit the road this fall across Eastern Canada and Midwest US. Their schedule is as follows:

August
31 - Windsor, ON - Phog Bar

September
5 - Champaign, IL - Blips & Chitz (with StagHorn & Close The Hatch)
6 - Dayton, OH - Blind Bob’s (with Close The Hatch)
7 - Decatur, AL - The Jam Shop (with Close The Hatch and I Am The Law)
8 - Murfreesboro, TN - Autograph Rehearsal Studio (with Close The Hatch and I Am The Law)
29 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

Pre-order Touch Taste Destroy via Bandcamp.

(Photo by Whitney South)



