THE WHO Launch Series Of Magic Bus Pop-Ups

In celebration of their recently announced 2019 North American Moving On! Tour, The Who have launched a series of pop-up Magic Buses straight from the 60s, in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City. The buses are inspired by The Who’s iconic song "Magic Bus" and compilation album, Magic Bus - The Who On Tour From 1968.

Fans in all three cities can see the double decker buses now through February 10th. In Chicago, the buses can be seen across The Loop, River North and Magnificent Mile, with the full route here. Angelenos can have their chance at spotting the buses from Santa Monica to Hollywood and over to Downtown L.A, full route here. The Who fans in New York City can see the Magic Buses all over Manhattan from Harlem to Midtown, down to Chelsea and Greenwich Village, full route here.

Fans who spot the bus can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win two premium tickets to The Who’s tour stop nearest to them. To enter, fans can post a picture of the bus on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #MagicBusEntry and follow + tag @LiveNation in the image. See rules for alternate method of entry. Sweepstakes ends February 10th, 2019 at 11:59 PM, PST. See rules here.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend have announced that they will be unleashing the combustible force that is The Who, with symphonic accompaniment, this summer at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 6th with special guests Eddie Vedder and the Kaiser Chiefs.

For early access to tickets, pre-order the new album here to access a pre-sale starting from Wednesday, January 30th at 10 AM. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 1st at 10 AM at LiveNation.co.uk.

Produced by Live Nation, The Who’s North American Moving On! Tour will bring their indelible brand of powerhouse rock to 29 cities beginning in May (see tour itinerary below). The kickoff date is May 7th in Grand Rapids, MI with the band wrapping up the first leg of the tour June 1st in Toronto, ON. A much-anticipated series of fall dates will launch on September 6th in St. Paul, MN and conclude on October 23rd in Edmonton, AB. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

The Who will also be releasing their first album of new songs in thirteen years later this year. On stage, the lineup will be rounded out by familiar Who players featuring guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey, and complemented by some of the best orchestras in the US and Canada.

Every pair of tickets purchased online includes a redeemable code for a CD copy of The Who’s forthcoming album when it’s released. This offer is available to US and Canada customers only and not valid for tickets purchased via resale. In addition, $1 from each ticket sold for the Moving On! Tour will benefit Teen Cancer America (www.teencanceramerica.org.)

The tour is their first return to the states since their 2017 Las Vegas residency. That same year they did a limited run of shows following 2016’s rescheduled leg of their acclaimed 50th anniversary celebration. The band also drew praise for their extended 2012-2013 North American run, a 36 city Quadrophenia tour with the band performing their 1973 rock opera in its entirety.

Commenting on what The Who fans can expect on the 2019 Moving On! Tour, Pete Townshend stated: ““The Who are touring again in 2019. Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

Commented Roger Daltrey: “Be aware Who fans! Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

The Who are one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history. Their music provoked explosive change and spanned what many critics declare is rock’s most elastic creative spectrum, with Pete Townshend’s songwriting moving between raw, prosaic, conceptual, and expressively literate. Their visionary sense of stagecraft headed by Roger Daltrey’s soaring vocal prowess is topped off by the band’s blistering rhythm section. With both Roger and Pete delivering their own memoirs in recent years (Pete’s Who I Am was released to much acclaim in 2012, and Roger’s autobiography, Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite; My Story, was embraced by critics in 2018) it’s fitting that the two remaining WHO members have shared their incredible legacy in literary fashion, for few bands have had a more lasting impact on the rock era and the reverberating pop culture than The Who.

Emerging in the mid-1960s as a new and incendiary force in rock n' roll, their brash style and poignant storytelling garnered them one of music's most passionate followings, with the legendary foursome blazing a searing new template for rock, punk, and everything after. Inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, the band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, placing 27 top-forty singles in the United States and United Kingdom and earning 17 Top Ten albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera Tommy, 1971's pummeling Live At Leeds, 1973's Quadrophenia and 1978's Who Are You. The Who debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems “I Can’t Explain,” “The Kids Are Alright” and “My Generation.” Since then they have delivered to the world hits such as “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Pinball Wizard,” Who Are You,” and,” You Better You Bet.”

In 2008, they became the first rock band ever to be awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Who has performed all over the world including global music events for the Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show in 2010 and closing the London 2012 Summer Olympics. The Who continued their charity work by playing a concert in January 2011 to raise money for trials of a new cancer treatment called PDT. In December 2012 they performed at the Hurricane Sandy Benefit in New York. In January 2014 they played a set on the U.S. television special to support the charity Stand Up To Cancer. In November 2012 Daltrey, with Townshend at his side, launched Teen Cancer America. The charity is now established in the USA, with offices in Los Angeles and devoted Teen Cancer units being opened in hospitals all over the U.S. TCA’s work has impacted over 5,000 young people and their families nationwide during the last six years.

Tour dates

May

7 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

11 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

13 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

16 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

18 - Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

21 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

23 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis - Maryland Heights, MO

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

30 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

June

1 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

September

6 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN>

8 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - Alpine Valley, WI

10 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

13 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

15 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

18 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

20 - BB&T Center - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

22 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

25 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

27 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

29 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

October

11 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

13 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

16 - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

19 - T-Mobile Park - Home of the Seattle Mariners - Seattle, WA

21 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

23 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB