THE WILD! Announce New Album Still Believe In Rock And Roll

Following the success of their 2017 project, Wild At Heart, west coast Canadian rockers, The Wild!, return with their forthcoming album, Still Believe In Rock And Roll, set for release March 20 via Entertainment One (“eOne”) . The title rings true as a definition of the band’s roots, and the spirit of their music. Preorders available here.

“In a time where our genre has never seemed more lost, we stay the course,” says lead vocalist and guitarist, Dylan Villain. “Some of us still believe in rock and roll music and this album is for those of us that do.”

The Wild! have traversed stages worldwide; from intimate venues to festival grounds, the band delivers a highly passionate live set with no shortage of blistering solos, sing-alongs, and crowd-surfing, with your fist in the air. They will take Still Believe In Rock And Roll on the road next month, kicking off in Europe on March 18 with a show in Budapest, Hungary and wrapping in Quebec on May 24, with shows across Ontario in between. The Wild! will be joining Airbourne and tAkida on select dates. Find complete tour information at this location.

(Photo by: Brandon Hart)