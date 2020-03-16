THE WILD! Reveal Tracklisting For New Album, Still Believe In Rock And Roll; Announce Facebook Live Chat

On March 20th, west coast Canadian rockers, The Wild!, return with their new album, Still Believe In Rock And Roll, set for release via Entertainment One (eOne). Pre-orders can be placed here.

“In a time where our genre has never seemed more lost, we stay the course,” says lead vocalist and guitarist, Dylan Villain. “Some of us still believe in rock and roll music and this album is for those of us that do.”

Still Believe In Rock And Roll will contain the following ten songs:



"Bad News"

"Crazy (For You)"

"Nothing Good Comes Easy"

"High Speed"

"King Of This Town"

"Still Believe In Rock And Roll"

"Playing With Fire"

"Young Rebels"

"Goin’ To Hell"

"Gasoline"

On March 17th, Dylan Villain will participate in an online chat at this location. "Facebook Live tomorrow morning," says the frontman for The Wild! "Announcement. 9am PST / 12pm EST. This is a strange and confusing time. Difficult for so many of us. Let’s get together and talk some shit."

(Photo by: Brandon Hart)