THE WILDHEARTS’ Ginger Wildheart Reflects On Turmoil That Created Endless Nameless Album - "Four Different Drug Addicts That Weren’t Even On The Same Drug"

Ginger Wildheart has looked back at the turmoil that created The Wildhearts' most infamous album. Released 21 years ago, Endless Nameless moved away from the bands traditional sound to create an album buried in industrial noise which still divides their fan base.

Speaking to eonmusic, about the period, which saw the band go through three guitar players - founder member CJ, Mark Keds, and Jeff Rich, the band leader said, "We were just taking every drug and drinking everything that we could."

It was as the band went out on tour opening for AC/DC that the wheels really started to come off the wheels, according to Ginger; "It started off as a dream tour, but we were young and stupid. A few confessions came out during the tour that people had a serious drug habit, so we swapped all the drugs for tequila, and that made everything much worse because then we started in-fighting with ourselves. And within a week and a half of being on the American tour, the next thing we knew, we were landing in Heathrow, going, 'What the fuck are we doing here? We’ve got a gig to play tomorrow', and the tour manager just said; 'You’re off the tour. We’re sending you home. You’re all fucking crazy'.”

Endless Nameless was released following the tour, and the singer confesses; "It was a time of absolute turmoil, and it culminated in Endless Nameless. I had a crack habit, Danny had a smack habit, I think Jeff was a stoner, and Rich was into ecstasy culture; four different drug addicts that weren’t even on the same drug. If we were all on the same drug we might have stood a chance."

Reflecting on the decision to sack CJ from the band, Ginger said; "He’s such a crucial part of the band, and the fact that we got rid of CJ in the first place, just shows how much turmoil there was within, and around the band. But everyone decided that it would best to fire CJ and go look for a replacement. Well there ain’t no replacement for CJ, you know?"

"So that’s an illustration of how things were within the band; the whole structure of the thing that allowed me to sack CJ and think that that was a good idea."

