THE WILDHEARTS Premier NSFW Music Video For "Let 'Em Go"

UK rockers, The Wildhearts, will release their first full-length studio album in 10 years, Renaissance Men, on May 3 via Graphite Records. The band have released a NSFW video for the new single, "Let 'Em Go".

Says the band: “'Let 'Em Go' is a song about ridding your life of wankers. The Wildhearts feel it is healthy to demand quality friendship and get rid of all the shit from your life.”

The Wildhearts classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny, recorded the energetic and diverse Renaissance Men at the Treehouse Studio. Produced by Jim Pinder, Renaissance Men finds The Wildhearts at their full creative tilt delivering hard-hitting, retooled classic rock with a modern twist. Bristling riffs and jagged, riotous hooks are their poison and the 10 songs, including the radio hits "Dislocated" and "Let 'Em Go" are the perfect manifestation of the band’s immutable wit, charm and righteous anger.

Renaissance Men is available for pre-order in a number of choices, including ticket/album bundles, here. The album artwork, painted by Eliran Kantor, and tracklisting can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"Dislocated"

"Let ‘Em Go"

"The Renaissance Men"

"Fine Art of Deception"

"Diagnosis"

"My Kinda Movie"

"Little Flower"

"Emergency (Fentanyl Babylon)"

"My Side Of The Bed"

"Pilo Erection"

"Dislocated":

Find the band's tour itinerary here.